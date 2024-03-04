McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McEwen Mining

NYSE:MUX opened at $6.85 on Monday. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 930,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 86,204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,030,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 56,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in McEwen Mining by 428.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,152,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.