Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.38.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $64.44 on Monday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $67.71. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,720,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after acquiring an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.