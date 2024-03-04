MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-1.178 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.85 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.23 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCFT opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $35.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. MasterCraft Boat’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MCFT. StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,490 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 352.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 191.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 304.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 113,422 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

