MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTZ. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Get MasTec alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $84.85 on Monday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.