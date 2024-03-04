MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $99.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

MTZ opened at $84.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,670,000 after acquiring an additional 33,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MasTec by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,085 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in MasTec by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

