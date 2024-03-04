MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $89.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTZ. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $84.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98. MasTec has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,085 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

