Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stake Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Masonite International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 38.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Stock Down 0.0 %

DOOR opened at $130.22 on Monday. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average is $94.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Insider Activity

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

