Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in February

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,348,500 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 3,139,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,485.0 days.
Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of MPCMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.
Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile
