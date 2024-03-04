Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in February

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,348,500 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 3,139,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,485.0 days.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MPCMF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) positioned to be the proxy to key gateway markets of Asia. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Limited on 27 April 2011, it made its public market debut as Mapletree Commercial Trust and was subsequently renamed MPACT on 3 August 2022 following the merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust.

