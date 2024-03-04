ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,547 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $41,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after acquiring an additional 373,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 261,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAN. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of MAN opened at $73.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

