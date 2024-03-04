Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.70

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 73871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Manchester United

Manchester United Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 10.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manchester United

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.