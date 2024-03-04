Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,300 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 549,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 994.7 days.

Man Wah Price Performance

MAWHF stock remained flat at $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

