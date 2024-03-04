Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,300 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 549,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 994.7 days.
Man Wah Price Performance
MAWHF stock remained flat at $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.
Man Wah Company Profile
