Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) Insider John Beevers Purchases 27,787 Shares

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC – Get Free Report) insider John Beevers bought 27,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.83 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of A$161,998.21 ($105,881.18).

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

About Lynas Rare Earths

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.