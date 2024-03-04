Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) Insider John Beevers Purchases 27,787 Shares

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC – Get Free Report) insider John Beevers bought 27,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.83 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of A$161,998.21 ($105,881.18).
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.
About Lynas Rare Earths
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lynas Rare Earths
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Plug Power Pivots, But a Stock Price Reversal Is Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.