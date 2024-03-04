Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LYFT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

Get Lyft alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lyft

Lyft Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LYFT stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,421.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,083,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,421.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,197. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $33,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.