LSB Industries (LXU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect LSB Industries to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

LXU stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $541.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. LSB Industries has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $14.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in LSB Industries by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LXU shares. Piper Sandler lowered LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Stories

