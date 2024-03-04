LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 981 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after buying an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $313.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,070. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $318.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

