LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 26,217 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

LRT Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,217 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Trex by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,441,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,122,000 after purchasing an additional 240,850 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.56. The company had a trading volume of 318,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,568. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

