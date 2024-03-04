LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 2,588 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 1.5% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Wedbush increased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $128.49. 694,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

