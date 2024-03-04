LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 1,365 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,246.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA traded up $10.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $590.13. 117,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,499. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $595.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $489.70 and a 200-day moving average of $434.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.