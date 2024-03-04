LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 1,365 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,246.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on SAIA
Saia Price Performance
Shares of SAIA traded up $10.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $590.13. 117,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,499. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $595.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $489.70 and a 200-day moving average of $434.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.62.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Featured Articles
