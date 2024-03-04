LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,857 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000. EMCOR Group comprises about 3.2% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $7.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.99. 301,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,064. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $329.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

