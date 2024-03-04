LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Avantor by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

View Our Latest Report on Avantor

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,266. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.23.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.