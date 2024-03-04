LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,077 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 1.5% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.71. 185,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,467. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.08. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.