LRT Capital Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NSP. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Insperity Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE NSP traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.71. 222,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,247. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.