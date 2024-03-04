LRT Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

LRT Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after buying an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,817,000 after purchasing an additional 538,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,646,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,224,000 after purchasing an additional 393,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON traded up $9.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.68. 626,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,239. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $325.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.90.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

