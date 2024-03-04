LRT Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

LRT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,390 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. New Street Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

