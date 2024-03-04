LRT Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

LRT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.93.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.22. 1,958,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,398. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $6,173,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,397,549.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,194 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

