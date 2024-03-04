LRT Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Albemarle by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

ALB stock traded down $8.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.12. 2,388,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,548. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.62. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

