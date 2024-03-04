LRT Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises 1.9% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ball by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ball by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 299,101 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Up 0.5 %

Ball stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.58. 1,340,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,537. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.