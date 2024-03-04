LRT Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,430 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,430 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000. Simpson Manufacturing comprises about 2.8% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Simpson Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,634 shares of company stock worth $502,759. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.42. 102,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $215.01. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.59.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

