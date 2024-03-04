LRT Capital Management LLC Buys 875 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

LRT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BURL stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.71. The company had a trading volume of 406,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,517. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $222.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

View Our Latest Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.