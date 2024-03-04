LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.23. 786,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.16.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

