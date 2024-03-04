LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,682 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

LRT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 410.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Generac by 61.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $30,537,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Generac by 13,944.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after buying an additional 295,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $113.79. The company had a trading volume of 301,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,662. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Get Our Latest Report on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.