Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61,243 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.4% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.33% of Lowe’s Companies worth $397,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.75. 1,172,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.01 and its 200-day moving average is $213.31. The stock has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $245.29.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

