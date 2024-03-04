Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.43. 891,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.31. The firm has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $245.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

