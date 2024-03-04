Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 5,362 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.74. 30,257,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,362,744. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.94 and a one year high of $155.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,529,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

