Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Down 0.6 %

RTX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,610. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.46. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

