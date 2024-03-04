Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 451.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after acquiring an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of ALB stock traded down $9.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.57. 2,482,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,333. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.62.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

