Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 725 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Chubb Stock Performance
Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.61. The company had a trading volume of 776,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,752. The stock has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.08. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $257.84.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
