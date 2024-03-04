Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 604 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 24,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of MS stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.10. 13,680,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,537,311. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

