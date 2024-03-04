Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $505.06. 534,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,675. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $516.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.83.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

