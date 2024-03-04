Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 1.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,642 shares of company stock worth $40,757,574. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $411.19. 177,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $414.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.06.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

