Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $8.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.15. The stock had a trading volume of 366,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,947. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $243.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

