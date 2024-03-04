Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $4.23 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after buying an additional 2,040,784 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $471.42. 2,368,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206,072. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $471.77. The company has a market cap of $377.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $448.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.