Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $34.12 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $34,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,139,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 769,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,932. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $92.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

