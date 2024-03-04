Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $13.14 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,010,000 after buying an additional 1,360,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,342,804 shares. The stock has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.27.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.