Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $20,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RSP stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.38. 2,463,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $164.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

