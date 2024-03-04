Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 437 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.64 on Monday, hitting $530.03. 294,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,133. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $343.39 and a 12 month high of $530.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.09.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

