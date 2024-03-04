Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.50

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Lovisa’s previous interim dividend of $0.31.
Lovisa Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.78.
About Lovisa
