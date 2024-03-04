Lone Pine Capital LLC Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,886,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,001,000. Block comprises about 1.7% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of Block as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Block by 327.9% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE SQ traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $77.35. 5,434,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,785,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Block

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,299,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,913. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.