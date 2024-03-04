Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $368.23 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lone Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 146,246 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 0.79% of TransDigm Group worth $368,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG traded down $11.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,171.88. 138,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,084.35 and a 200-day moving average of $965.34. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $686.46 and a one year high of $1,207.58. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDG. William Blair began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,522,809.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

