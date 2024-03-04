Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $276.49 Million Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,151 shares during the period. BILL accounts for 2.7% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 2.39% of BILL worth $276,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 178.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.14. 954,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,571. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.